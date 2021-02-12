MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) Given a €129.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) received a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOR. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €118.67 ($139.61).

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) stock opened at €96.66 ($113.72) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €95.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €98.75. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.59. MorphoSys AG has a 52-week low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 52-week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

