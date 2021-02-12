MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 505,201 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 193,176 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in MRC Global by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 285,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 156,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $9.19 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.