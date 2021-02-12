MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,713. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $699.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

