MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.