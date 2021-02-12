MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Takes Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth about $177,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,805,484.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,181,176.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,050,888.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,529. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNTG opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.82 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.70 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

