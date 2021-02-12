Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.25 target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.78.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) stock traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 536,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,868. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$999.51 million and a PE ratio of 17.05. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$11.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

