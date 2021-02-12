Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Up 229.4% in January

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 261,900 shares, a growth of 229.4% from the January 14th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MYCOF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 5,146,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,837. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.89.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc operates as a biopharma and life sciences company which focuses on research, development, acceptance, and commercialization of alternative nature-sourced medicine for treating mental health problems. Its mental health solutions focuses on clinical trials focusing on veterans; emergency medical services (EMS); first responders with a PTSD indication; and drug discovery and delivery mechanisms.

