Namecoin (NMC) Price Up 195.3% Over Last Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Namecoin has traded up 195.3% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00004770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $33.39 million and approximately $214,090.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,500.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $582.34 or 0.01225952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.86 or 0.00498643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00036264 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000730 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005837 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.