Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Up 19,966.7% in January

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 19,966.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NBIO opened at $0.08 on Friday. Nascent Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as lung and breast cancer metastases to the brain; and pancreatic cancer.

