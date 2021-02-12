Nasdacoin Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $108,278.25 and approximately $404,861.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,630,184 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

