Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.98

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and traded as high as $50.00. Naspers shares last traded at $49.35, with a volume of 77,019 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

