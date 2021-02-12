National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,750 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $86.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.