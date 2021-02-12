National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $277.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

