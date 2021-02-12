National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,475,000 after buying an additional 199,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,067,000 after buying an additional 116,768 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 108.8% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 80,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 41,823 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,494,000 after buying an additional 35,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after buying an additional 34,368 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $321.87 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $321.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.56.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

