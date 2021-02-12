National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,659,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $75.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.