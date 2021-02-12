National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

NABZY stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

