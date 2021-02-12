National Bank Financial Raises Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target to C$60.00

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$60.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on Open Text to C$55.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.60.

Shares of TSE:OTEX opened at C$61.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 185.23. Open Text has a 12-month low of C$42.30 and a 12-month high of C$64.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.19.

In other Open Text news, Senior Officer Simon David Harrison sold 5,962 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.22, for a total transaction of C$341,159.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$959,159.59.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

