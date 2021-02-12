National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.63.

HERXF opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $15.08.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

