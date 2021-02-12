National Bank Financial Weighs in on Absolute Software Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ABS)

Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Absolute Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$37.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.85 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

