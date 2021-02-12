National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

FIZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Beverage from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group cut National Beverage from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. National Beverage currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $113.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $196.43.

Shares of National Beverage are going to split on Monday, February 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 5th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 19th.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $271.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.10 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. Analysts predict that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

