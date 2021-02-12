National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.30

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 3539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Several research analysts have commented on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 27.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 127,667 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

