National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) PT Raised to GBX 360 at Berenberg Bank

National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.76% from the company’s previous close.

NEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 332.22 ($4.34).

LON:NEX opened at GBX 284 ($3.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 258.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 193.16. National Express Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a one year high of GBX 449 ($5.87). The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.72.

National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

