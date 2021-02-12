National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Holdings Cut by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National Grid were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in National Grid by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 1.0% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in National Grid by 9.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 5.5% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average is $58.78. National Grid plc has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.08.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

