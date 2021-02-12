National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,635,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

