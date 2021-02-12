NatWest Group plc Buys 972 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

NatWest Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,386,000 after buying an additional 2,294,127 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 182.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 931,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,307,000 after buying an additional 602,193 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 73.4% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,400,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,647,000 after buying an additional 592,590 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,997,000 after buying an additional 365,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,785,000 after buying an additional 311,285 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.31. 30,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.10. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.