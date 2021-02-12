NatWest Group plc Has $10.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NatWest Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,331 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.9% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $56.29. The stock had a trading volume of 259,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,732,552. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

