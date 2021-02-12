NatWest Group plc Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NatWest Group plc decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,084 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 108,103 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 2.5% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $130.39. The company had a trading volume of 68,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.60 and a 200-day moving average of $109.57. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

