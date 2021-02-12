NatWest Group plc Sells 980 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NatWest Group plc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.2% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

VGT stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.88. The stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,346. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.94. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $378.66.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

