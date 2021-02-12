Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) to announce sales of $1.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. Navistar International posted sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full year sales of $9.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,024.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth $1,758,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Navistar International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Navistar International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,358,000 after buying an additional 233,700 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC increased its stake in Navistar International by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth $5,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NAV stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.12.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

