Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) (LON:NCCL) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) (LON:NCCL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.20. Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 21,860 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of £19.03 million and a PE ratio of -7.29.

In other news, insider Scott Fletcher purchased 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £110,000 ($143,715.70).

About Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated thermal coal mine and power plant project in Mozambique. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market. It also explores and develops coal mine.

