Needham & Company LLC Boosts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $141.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $109.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

DDOG opened at $117.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,918.69 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $2,461,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,959.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $48,197,992.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,325,701 shares of company stock valued at $231,346,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,002,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,965 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,144 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Datadog by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,638,000 after purchasing an additional 564,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Datadog by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,864,000 after purchasing an additional 506,450 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

