Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.23). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $536.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

In related news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,383,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

