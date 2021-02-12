Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SEB Equities raised Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neste Oyj from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of NTOIY opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $39.42.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.