NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 902,900 shares, a growth of 545.4% from the January 14th total of 139,900 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NRBO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Shares of NRBO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.45. 1,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,392. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.69.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

