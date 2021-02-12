Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Sells $339,946.20 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,683.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matt Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $115.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.10 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

