Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Holdings Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,817,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,494,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,079,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,022.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,253 shares of company stock worth $36,960,394. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.24.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $115.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.96. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

