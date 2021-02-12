Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $115.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.96. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 124.10 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $131,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $275,951.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,236.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,253 shares of company stock valued at $36,960,394 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

