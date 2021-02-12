NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.33

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $4.70. NeuroMetrix shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 408,045 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeuroMetrix stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.92% of NeuroMetrix worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NURO)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.