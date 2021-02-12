New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.48

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $2.21. New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 2,352,699 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on NGD shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.48.

About New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

