New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

NRZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

NRZ traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,333,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,720. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $17.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

