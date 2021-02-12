Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) shares shot up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.09. 349,004 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 79,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newater Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Newater Technology worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Newater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEWA)

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube Nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

