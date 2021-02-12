Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Newell Brands stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development.

