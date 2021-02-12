Newell Brands Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newell Brands in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

