Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Trimmed by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 1,773.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Shares of NEM opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,747 shares of company stock worth $1,937,279. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

