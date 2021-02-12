NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,945 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.