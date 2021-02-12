NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 590,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,956 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

