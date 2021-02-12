NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 20,659 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after buying an additional 561,009 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,226,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,862 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,303,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,809,000 after purchasing an additional 145,852 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $96.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

