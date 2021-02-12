NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Sells $496,080.00 in Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $496,080.00.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.32, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 16.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXGN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.59.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.