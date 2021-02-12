NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Lowered to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research lowered shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research cut shares of NIC from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.60.

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. NIC has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIC will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,447,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 428,627 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in NIC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,650,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in NIC by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,642,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,419,000 after acquiring an additional 83,185 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,636,000 after acquiring an additional 89,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NIC by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,032,000 after acquiring an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.