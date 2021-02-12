NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $290.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.83.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $274.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.43.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. FMR LLC grew its position in NICE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,102,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NICE by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,347,000 after acquiring an additional 582,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after acquiring an additional 875,562 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in NICE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 561,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NICE by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 538,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,717,000 after purchasing an additional 161,165 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

